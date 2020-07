Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Fantastic 4BR-2BA-2GA Arlington home. Kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen. Large living room!



Huge backyard with covered patio. Many mature shade trees in both front and back yards - great for families, playing children and pet.



Easy access to US-360 and I-20. Walking distance to schools. Close to several parks like Vandergriff Park, UT-Arlington, and wide variety of restaurants-shopping.