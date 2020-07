Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A cute 4BD/2BA/2GA home located in Arlington. Cozy living area, with an updated galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Updated wood vinyl flooring and paint throughout the house.



Fenced in backyard - great for families with kids and pets.



Close to major highways 360 and I-20, plenty of restaurants and shopping in the area. Arlington ISD