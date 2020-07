Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan oven

What a cute cozy house; this is a 2 bedroom 1 bath house, sit on a large corner lot and right across from UTA Student Parking Lot 50S. Close to many shops and main streets. New paint all throughout the house, hardwood floor for easy cleaning and ceiling fans for extra ventilation.