1321 Lyra Lane

Beautiful spacious home features 4 bedrooms with a master bedroom suite downstairs, 3 living areas, 3.5 baths, 2 dining areas and study room. Granite countertop and stainless appliances. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Large shed in the rear yard for easy storage. High ceilings and windows offer lots of natural light. Gated community. Walking distance to trails and Lake Arlington. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.