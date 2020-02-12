All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:26 PM

1321 Lyra Lane

1321 Lyra Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Lyra Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
Shady Valley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful spacious home features 4 bedrooms with a master bedroom suite downstairs, 3 living areas, 3.5 baths, 2 dining areas and study room. Granite countertop and stainless appliances. Tile and hardwood flooring throughout. Large shed in the rear yard for easy storage. High ceilings and windows offer lots of natural light. Gated community. Walking distance to trails and Lake Arlington. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Lyra Lane have any available units?
1321 Lyra Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Lyra Lane have?
Some of 1321 Lyra Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Lyra Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Lyra Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Lyra Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Lyra Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Lyra Lane offer parking?
No, 1321 Lyra Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Lyra Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Lyra Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Lyra Lane have a pool?
No, 1321 Lyra Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Lyra Lane have accessible units?
No, 1321 Lyra Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Lyra Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Lyra Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

