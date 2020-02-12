All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1309 Harvest Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1309 Harvest Hill Lane
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:58 AM

1309 Harvest Hill Lane

1309 Harvest Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1309 Harvest Hill Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Three bedroom home on a corner lot. Ready for move in! Fresh paint. New vinyl plank floors throughout. Large back yard. NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. Schedule your viewing at rently.com. AFTER viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com. If the property is advertised, it is still available.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1160312?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Harvest Hill Lane have any available units?
1309 Harvest Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1309 Harvest Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Harvest Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Harvest Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1309 Harvest Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1309 Harvest Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 1309 Harvest Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1309 Harvest Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Harvest Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Harvest Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 1309 Harvest Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1309 Harvest Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1309 Harvest Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Harvest Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Harvest Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Harvest Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Harvest Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
West Village Townhomes
300 W Pioneer Pkwy
Arlington, TX 76010
Current At The Grid
724 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center