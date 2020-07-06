1217 Autumn Mist Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

This home has all the bells and whistles. Well loved and meticulously cared for. Walk into this inviting and elegant home with an open floor plan, wonderful hard wood floors, lots of windows and high ceilings. Bright and neutral throughout. Fantastic kitchen with SS appliances and huge granite island, perfect for having breakfast and open to the large family room. Built in desk area. Secondary bedroom down and full bath. Upstairs is a beautiful master suite with balcony over looking backyard. A game room and split bedrooms with full bath in between. You will be able to enjoy all the community amenities.... Club House, Pool, Golf, Greenbelt, Jogging Bike Path, Park, Playground, Private Lake, Tennis