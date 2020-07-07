All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 31 2020 at 1:01 AM

1215 San Marcos Drive

1215 San Marcos Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1215 San Marcos Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss leasing this beautiful home with an open concept situated perfectly near DFW Airport and between Fort Worth and Dallas.

This home features a large den perfect for entertaining, towering ceilings, skylights, and built in shelving. With split bedrooms, this home is perfect for a family needing spacious bedrooms and spacious walk in closet in the master. New vinyl plank will replace carpet currently in the home. Enjoy your summer evenings in the oversized backyard with large, mature trees providing plenty of privacy and shade.

All the entertainment you will need is nearby with Six Flags, ATT Stadium, Hurricane Harbor, Globe Life Field, and River Legacy Park within a few minutes drive. Lease today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 San Marcos Drive have any available units?
1215 San Marcos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 San Marcos Drive have?
Some of 1215 San Marcos Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 San Marcos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1215 San Marcos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 San Marcos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1215 San Marcos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1215 San Marcos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1215 San Marcos Drive offers parking.
Does 1215 San Marcos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 San Marcos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 San Marcos Drive have a pool?
No, 1215 San Marcos Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1215 San Marcos Drive have accessible units?
No, 1215 San Marcos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 San Marcos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 San Marcos Drive has units with dishwashers.

