1215 San Marcos Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss leasing this beautiful home with an open concept situated perfectly near DFW Airport and between Fort Worth and Dallas.



This home features a large den perfect for entertaining, towering ceilings, skylights, and built in shelving. With split bedrooms, this home is perfect for a family needing spacious bedrooms and spacious walk in closet in the master. New vinyl plank will replace carpet currently in the home. Enjoy your summer evenings in the oversized backyard with large, mature trees providing plenty of privacy and shade.



All the entertainment you will need is nearby with Six Flags, ATT Stadium, Hurricane Harbor, Globe Life Field, and River Legacy Park within a few minutes drive. Lease today!