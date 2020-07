Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful home in a gated community located on a cul de sac. This 3,500 sf home has large rooms and lots of storage. 4BR, 3.5 baths, and 3 living areas, and an office. Kitchen is open to the family room with its high ceilings and wall of windows. Lots of light in this home. Master suite is downstairs. The upstairs features 3 bedrooms, a game room and 2 bathrooms. Washer & dryer provided.