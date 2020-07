Amenities

What a sweet home(3 bed,2Bath,2 car garage) located in quiet & established area in Arlington Area . Easy access to I20 and 360. Beautifully updated flooring with upgraded tiles , High Ceiling in the Living Room, Fresh Paint, upgraded bathrooms, Shady front and back yard, extra storage in Back yard, Front Porch . Must See...

Pet Deposit is $500, If you have a pet. Application Fee is $65 per App. lease is 1 or 2 years. House is ready to move in on Dec. 1'st.