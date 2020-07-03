All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
118 Nemo Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Nemo Court

118 Nemo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

118 Nemo Ct, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Another Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Town home and is less than a mile to UTA and many restaurants. AT&T Stadium is less than 2 miles. 1st Floor has entry, attached garage & laundry area. 2nd Floor features a spacious Living Room & Dining w hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Walk-in pantry & powder room. Both bedrooms with private baths are on the 3rd floor - perfect for roommates. Fridge, washer & dryer included! A must-see! Rent: $1295.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Nemo Court have any available units?
118 Nemo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 Nemo Court have?
Some of 118 Nemo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 Nemo Court currently offering any rent specials?
118 Nemo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Nemo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Nemo Court is pet friendly.
Does 118 Nemo Court offer parking?
Yes, 118 Nemo Court offers parking.
Does 118 Nemo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 118 Nemo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Nemo Court have a pool?
No, 118 Nemo Court does not have a pool.
Does 118 Nemo Court have accessible units?
No, 118 Nemo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Nemo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Nemo Court does not have units with dishwashers.

