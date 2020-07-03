118 Nemo Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Another Beautiful listing by Danny Norris with Renterâs Warehouse. Town home and is less than a mile to UTA and many restaurants. AT&T Stadium is less than 2 miles. 1st Floor has entry, attached garage & laundry area. 2nd Floor features a spacious Living Room & Dining w hardwood floors, kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Walk-in pantry & powder room. Both bedrooms with private baths are on the 3rd floor - perfect for roommates. Fridge, washer & dryer included! A must-see! Rent: $1295.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.