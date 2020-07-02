116 W Williamsburg Manor

This recently updated 3 bed 2 bath gem is ready for new tenants. Nice big living area opens to kitchen. Featuring recently updated bathrooms in both the master and the secondary bedrooms. West side of the drive way has additional concreted area that extends to the side of the house for additional parking. Great central Arlington location with proximity to schools and many other amenities. The road repairs in the immediate surrounding area have been finished. There is a concrete s
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
