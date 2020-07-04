114 Juniper Drive

Amenities

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 story, 1,390 sqft home in a great neighborhood in South Arlington! Living room with Fireplace and double doors leading out to the back patio. Beautiful kitchen with updated counter tops and cabinets. Master Bedroom with plenty of natural lighting and attached bathroom. Backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



