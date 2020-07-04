All apartments in Arlington
114 Juniper Drive
114 Juniper Drive

114 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Juniper Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 story, 1,390 sqft home in a great neighborhood in South Arlington! Living room with Fireplace and double doors leading out to the back patio. Beautiful kitchen with updated counter tops and cabinets. Master Bedroom with plenty of natural lighting and attached bathroom. Backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertaining guests! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Juniper Drive have any available units?
114 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 114 Juniper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 114 Juniper Drive offer parking?
No, 114 Juniper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 114 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Juniper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Juniper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

