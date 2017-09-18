All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1133 Seneca Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1133 Seneca Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:12 AM

1133 Seneca Drive

1133 Seneca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1133 Seneca Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic, one story brick and wood, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, landscaped yard, wood fence, central heat and central air, brick fireplace, electric oven, range, dishwasher, disposer, garden tub in master, covered patio, decorative lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Seneca Drive have any available units?
1133 Seneca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Seneca Drive have?
Some of 1133 Seneca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Seneca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Seneca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Seneca Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Seneca Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1133 Seneca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Seneca Drive offers parking.
Does 1133 Seneca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Seneca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Seneca Drive have a pool?
No, 1133 Seneca Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Seneca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1133 Seneca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Seneca Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 Seneca Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Falcon Lakes
6504 Falcon River Way
Arlington, TX 76001
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center