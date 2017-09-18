Classic, one story brick and wood, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, landscaped yard, wood fence, central heat and central air, brick fireplace, electric oven, range, dishwasher, disposer, garden tub in master, covered patio, decorative lighting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1133 Seneca Drive have any available units?
1133 Seneca Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Seneca Drive have?
Some of 1133 Seneca Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Seneca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Seneca Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.