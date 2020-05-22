1125 Silver Spruce Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well maintained home in Arlington boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to US-287 in the Mansfield ISD! Make this your home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 6-7-19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



**In-Person Showings with Realtor on MONDAY and TUESDAY only, with 24 hour notice.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.