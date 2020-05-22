All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1125 Silver Spruce Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1125 Silver Spruce Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 7:16 PM

1125 Silver Spruce Drive

1125 Silver Spruce Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1125 Silver Spruce Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in Arlington boasts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Upgraded throughout with new flooring and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great sized, fenced-in backyard - perfect for relaxing! Dining, shopping, entertainment and close by to US-287 in the Mansfield ISD! Make this your home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,575, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,575, Available 6-7-19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

**In-Person Showings with Realtor on MONDAY and TUESDAY only, with 24 hour notice.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Silver Spruce Drive have any available units?
1125 Silver Spruce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1125 Silver Spruce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Silver Spruce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Silver Spruce Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 Silver Spruce Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1125 Silver Spruce Drive offer parking?
No, 1125 Silver Spruce Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1125 Silver Spruce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Silver Spruce Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Silver Spruce Drive have a pool?
No, 1125 Silver Spruce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Silver Spruce Drive have accessible units?
No, 1125 Silver Spruce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Silver Spruce Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 Silver Spruce Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Silver Spruce Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Silver Spruce Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Ridge
2500 Burney Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center