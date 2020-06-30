All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1115 Cherrytree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
1115 Cherrytree Drive
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:31 PM

1115 Cherrytree Drive

1115 Cherrytree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1115 Cherrytree Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has soaring ceilings and has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, wood-style flooring, new appliances, and granite countertops. There is ceramic tile in the kitchen, utility and bathrooms. There is an eat in breakfast area, and a spacious formal dining area. The master bedroom is very spacious with wide window sills to decorate as you like, and has its own fireplace! The master bathroom has garden tub, shower, and a walk in closet. You'll love the large family room off of the kitchen creating a comfortable flow with a fireplace to enjoy! Schedule to see it today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Cherrytree Drive have any available units?
1115 Cherrytree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Cherrytree Drive have?
Some of 1115 Cherrytree Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Cherrytree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Cherrytree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Cherrytree Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Cherrytree Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Cherrytree Drive offer parking?
No, 1115 Cherrytree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Cherrytree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Cherrytree Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Cherrytree Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Cherrytree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Cherrytree Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Cherrytree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Cherrytree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Cherrytree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010
Elmsgate at Cliffside Apartments
1635 Jefferson Cliffs Way
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center