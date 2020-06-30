1115 Cherrytree Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath has soaring ceilings and has been completely remodeled with fresh paint, wood-style flooring, new appliances, and granite countertops. There is ceramic tile in the kitchen, utility and bathrooms. There is an eat in breakfast area, and a spacious formal dining area. The master bedroom is very spacious with wide window sills to decorate as you like, and has its own fireplace! The master bathroom has garden tub, shower, and a walk in closet. You'll love the large family room off of the kitchen creating a comfortable flow with a fireplace to enjoy! Schedule to see it today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.