1109 S Davis Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:28 AM

1109 S Davis Drive

1109 South Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1109 South Davis Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR A LEASE STARTING BY APRIL 20TH*** Complete renovation! Fresh paint inside & out, double pane windows, stainless steel appliances, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! New Tank-less water heater to help reduce your water & electric bills, remodeled bathroom, custom built cabinets, pentry, quartz counter tops, new ceiling fans, upgraded light fixtures, all new plumbing fixtures. Real hardwood floors in the living area and bedrooms, vinyl plunk in the kitchen & bathroom. Finished 1.5 car GARAGE with built in shelves for extra storage. New board on board FENCED BACKYARD for privacy. Fantastic location! Walking distance to UTA and church. Beautiful piece of quiet heaven in the heart of the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S Davis Drive have any available units?
1109 S Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 S Davis Drive have?
Some of 1109 S Davis Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 S Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 S Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1109 S Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 S Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 S Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 S Davis Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S Davis Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 S Davis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 S Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 S Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.

