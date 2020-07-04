1109 S Davis Drive

Amenities

***$500 MOVE IN SPECIAL FOR A LEASE STARTING BY APRIL 20TH*** Complete renovation! Fresh paint inside & out, double pane windows, stainless steel appliances, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED! New Tank-less water heater to help reduce your water & electric bills, remodeled bathroom, custom built cabinets, pentry, quartz counter tops, new ceiling fans, upgraded light fixtures, all new plumbing fixtures. Real hardwood floors in the living area and bedrooms, vinyl plunk in the kitchen & bathroom. Finished 1.5 car GARAGE with built in shelves for extra storage. New board on board FENCED BACKYARD for privacy. Fantastic location! Walking distance to UTA and church. Beautiful piece of quiet heaven in the heart of the city!