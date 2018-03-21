All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
1105 Prairie Ridge Lane
1105 Prairie Ridge Lane

1105 Prairie Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Prairie Ridge Ln, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Majestic 2 Story Floorplan in the highly desirable area of Viridian Community in N Arlington. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Open Concept Living area, Chefs Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Grand kitchen island great for entertaining. Community amenities include Beach Club House, Resort Style pools, toddler pools, tennis centers, sailing boats at the private lake. Location, quality, space, amenities, great price! All these features on this home. Act quick before it is gone. Buyer or Agent to verify all the information contained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have any available units?
1105 Prairie Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Prairie Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Prairie Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

