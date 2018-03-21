1105 Prairie Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Majestic 2 Story Floorplan in the highly desirable area of Viridian Community in N Arlington. This property offers 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Open Concept Living area, Chefs Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Grand kitchen island great for entertaining. Community amenities include Beach Club House, Resort Style pools, toddler pools, tennis centers, sailing boats at the private lake. Location, quality, space, amenities, great price! All these features on this home. Act quick before it is gone. Buyer or Agent to verify all the information contained.