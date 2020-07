Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great 1 bedroom condo in Arlington! 2 story condo features 1 bedroom, 1.1 baths and a loft or study. Open living area with corner gas log fireplace. Cozy kitchen with newer stove, refrigerator and built-in microwave. Good cabinet storage, breakfast bar and open eating area. Bedroom is upstairs with nice walk in closet and built-in dresser. Open loft to be used as office or study. All hard flooring throughout. Vacant and move in ready.