All-brick front, 2 story with a two-car garage, and charming covered porch. , Spacious, shaded lawn, with a privacy fence and a lush-green lawn for outdoor. The interior features stylish tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, lots of natural lighting,open bedrooms, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar. Living or Family Room is spaciously open with fireplace.