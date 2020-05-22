1020 Valley Branch Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Beautiful open floor plan home in Mansfield ISD ready for immediate move in!!! Quiet neighborhood. This wonderful home has a very spacious kitchen with an island and tons of counter space. Spacious secondary pantry. Recent paint throughout and wood-like tile throughout the family room and all bedrooms. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms. New HVAC system installed Nov. 2019. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Minutes from schools & shopping centers. Agents or tenants to verify schools, square footage, and all info contain herein. SORRY NO PETS & NO SMOKING INDOOR.