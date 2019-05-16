1015 Carlisle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

A wonderful 3~2~2 with 2 Dining with just under 1800sqft in SW Arlington. This former Pulte model home features a great corner lot with a light and bright floorplan as well. Large & long Living area as you enter with a center fireplace. A great Kitchen~breakfast area with original hardwoods, Granite counters, new tile backsplash, and new sink. Large Master with Master Bath deluxe featuring garden tub, tiled-out stand-up shower, and dual sinks. Walking distance to Patterson Sports Fields and 1 mile South of I20. Great location just minutes from Parks Mall, shops, restaurants, and parks! Mansfield ISD and ready for immediate move-in!