1015 Carlisle Drive

1015 Carlisle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Carlisle Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A wonderful 3~2~2 with 2 Dining with just under 1800sqft in SW Arlington. This former Pulte model home features a great corner lot with a light and bright floorplan as well. Large & long Living area as you enter with a center fireplace. A great Kitchen~breakfast area with original hardwoods, Granite counters, new tile backsplash, and new sink. Large Master with Master Bath deluxe featuring garden tub, tiled-out stand-up shower, and dual sinks. Walking distance to Patterson Sports Fields and 1 mile South of I20. Great location just minutes from Parks Mall, shops, restaurants, and parks! Mansfield ISD and ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Carlisle Drive have any available units?
1015 Carlisle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Carlisle Drive have?
Some of 1015 Carlisle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Carlisle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Carlisle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Carlisle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Carlisle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1015 Carlisle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Carlisle Drive offers parking.
Does 1015 Carlisle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Carlisle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Carlisle Drive have a pool?
No, 1015 Carlisle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Carlisle Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Carlisle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Carlisle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Carlisle Drive has units with dishwashers.

