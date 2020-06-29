All apartments in Arlington
1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive

1011 Shortleaf Pine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Shortleaf Pine Dr, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
SUNNY AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TONS OF STORAGE! 5 beds, 3 and a half baths, 2 dining areas, 2 living areas. Beautiful kitchen with granite, gorgeous cabinetry and open to living room. Large gameroom upstairs. Versatile bedroom #2 on first floor can be a study with a closet or nursery-playroom. Master suite fits king size bed with backyard access, huge closet and 2 sinks. One bedroom upstairs has attached full bath. Electric fireplace so no gas or wood logs! Desk and bookshelves on staircase landing for extra storage. 2 water heaters. Full sprinkler system. No housing vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive have any available units?
1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive have?
Some of 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive offer parking?
No, 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

