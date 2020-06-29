1011 Shortleaf Pine Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher fireplace game room extra storage microwave

SUNNY AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH TONS OF STORAGE! 5 beds, 3 and a half baths, 2 dining areas, 2 living areas. Beautiful kitchen with granite, gorgeous cabinetry and open to living room. Large gameroom upstairs. Versatile bedroom #2 on first floor can be a study with a closet or nursery-playroom. Master suite fits king size bed with backyard access, huge closet and 2 sinks. One bedroom upstairs has attached full bath. Electric fireplace so no gas or wood logs! Desk and bookshelves on staircase landing for extra storage. 2 water heaters. Full sprinkler system. No housing vouchers accepted.