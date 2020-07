Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This great three bedroom home has carpet in the bedrooms and vinyl plank in all common areas. Living area features a vaulted ceiling and ceiling fan. Ceiling fan in all bedrooms. Master bath has a shower only, no tub and a walk-in closet. No cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does not accept Housing Assistance. After viewing, apply online at www.frontlineproperty.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.