Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

Twin Creeks Crossing

1090 W Exchange Pkwy · (972) 426-9068
Location

1090 W Exchange Pkwy, Allen, TX 75013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6303 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Unit 4209 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 11307 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 26+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 2204 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

Unit 2217 · Avail. now

$1,470

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1014 sqft

See 39+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twin Creeks Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
In living at Twin Creeks Crossing, not only you are selecting a luxurious, modern apartment, but you are also choosing to live a better life. Choose a one or two bedroom apartment at Twin Creeks Crossing and you reap the benefits of a spacious, resort-style home in beautiful Allen, TX. A short distance from Dallas and all of the big city draws, while maintaining that comfortable suburban feel, there is no better way to live at Twin Creeks Crossing. Enjoy community amenities designed to bring people together, or at the very least make the daily lives of individuals better. Gather with friends and neighbors at the resort-style swimming pool and sundeck. Or relax in the clubhouse. Improve your personal health and wellness in the state-of-the-art fitness center. However you decide to spend your time, we know it will be enriching and worth your valuable time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other, assigned. We offer surface lot, detached garages and covered carport parking. Covered parking are available for $50 per month while garages are $125 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Creeks Crossing have any available units?
Twin Creeks Crossing has 71 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does Twin Creeks Crossing have?
Some of Twin Creeks Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Creeks Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Creeks Crossing is offering the following rent specials: One month free on select units. Ask about our Look & Lease special!
Is Twin Creeks Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Creeks Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Twin Creeks Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Twin Creeks Crossing offers parking.
Does Twin Creeks Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twin Creeks Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Creeks Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Twin Creeks Crossing has a pool.
Does Twin Creeks Crossing have accessible units?
No, Twin Creeks Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Twin Creeks Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Twin Creeks Crossing has units with dishwashers.
