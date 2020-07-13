Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool pool table garage dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby package receiving

In living at Twin Creeks Crossing, not only you are selecting a luxurious, modern apartment, but you are also choosing to live a better life. Choose a one or two bedroom apartment at Twin Creeks Crossing and you reap the benefits of a spacious, resort-style home in beautiful Allen, TX. A short distance from Dallas and all of the big city draws, while maintaining that comfortable suburban feel, there is no better way to live at Twin Creeks Crossing. Enjoy community amenities designed to bring people together, or at the very least make the daily lives of individuals better. Gather with friends and neighbors at the resort-style swimming pool and sundeck. Or relax in the clubhouse. Improve your personal health and wellness in the state-of-the-art fitness center. However you decide to spend your time, we know it will be enriching and worth your valuable time.