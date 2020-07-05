All apartments in Allen
704 Sycamore Creek Road
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:37 AM

704 Sycamore Creek Road

704 Sycamore Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

704 Sycamore Creek Road, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Excellent location in mature neighborhood. All bedrooms upstairs. Wonderful open floor plan with a formal dining area. Your family will love the large pool with spa. Rent includes lawn and pool service. This home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Sycamore Creek Road have any available units?
704 Sycamore Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 Sycamore Creek Road have?
Some of 704 Sycamore Creek Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Sycamore Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
704 Sycamore Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Sycamore Creek Road pet-friendly?
No, 704 Sycamore Creek Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 704 Sycamore Creek Road offer parking?
Yes, 704 Sycamore Creek Road offers parking.
Does 704 Sycamore Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Sycamore Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Sycamore Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 704 Sycamore Creek Road has a pool.
Does 704 Sycamore Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 704 Sycamore Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Sycamore Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Sycamore Creek Road has units with dishwashers.

