1905 Kirby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Fabulous single story home with great open plan. 3 Bedrooms with a study, or study can be 4th BR. Large, open kitchen with granite counters and island. Great floor plan for living and entertaining with kitchen, breakfast area and family room all flowing together. Master suite isolated from other 2 bedrooms. spacious formal dining room as well. Close to Mary Evans Elem. too. Nice sized back yard with covered patio too. A real gem. Twin Creeks residents enjoy Arnold Palmer designed golf course, 2 pools & amenity centers, parks, play grounds, tennis & basketball courts, sand volleyball, miles of hiking & biking trails & more. Convenient to Hwys 75 & 121. Close to nearby shopping, restaurants & entertainment