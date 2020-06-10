All apartments in Allen
1905 Kirby Lane
1905 Kirby Lane

1905 Kirby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Kirby Lane, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Fabulous single story home with great open plan. 3 Bedrooms with a study, or study can be 4th BR. Large, open kitchen with granite counters and island. Great floor plan for living and entertaining with kitchen, breakfast area and family room all flowing together. Master suite isolated from other 2 bedrooms. spacious formal dining room as well. Close to Mary Evans Elem. too. Nice sized back yard with covered patio too. A real gem. Twin Creeks residents enjoy Arnold Palmer designed golf course, 2 pools & amenity centers, parks, play grounds, tennis & basketball courts, sand volleyball, miles of hiking & biking trails & more. Convenient to Hwys 75 & 121. Close to nearby shopping, restaurants & entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

