Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave refrigerator air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill internet access pool table

The Lofts at Watters Creek by ARIUM is a mid-rise apartment community built into the shops at Watters Creek. This building has a new resort-style pool, a brand new fitness center with top-of-the-line equipment, and a new resident's lounge with complete with a demonstration kitchen. These 6 story apartments are nestled into one of the trendiest shopping areas in the metroplex. Residents enjoy the restaurants, retail, and walk-ability of this location.Watters Creek was designed with “green” techniques in mind. This community incorporates green spaces with upscale shopping, top notch dining, and urban living. On top of that, Allen, Texas has become one of the most desired places to live in the country; it was ranked by Money Magazine as the #2 Best Small City in America. Experience life without limit at The Lofts at Watters Creek by ARIUM.