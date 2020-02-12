1566 Sweetbriar Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Austin stone and brick! Features newly installed custom porcelain tile through out the entire house, open layout concept, with separate master floorplan, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch blinds, spacious den with gas log fireplace, water softener and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, built in microwave and refrigerator. Neighborhood has a community pool, park, playground and bike paths. Located near elementary school and 75 freeway. $75 administration fee due upon execution of lease.