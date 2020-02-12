All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:19 PM

1566 Sweetbriar Drive

1566 Sweetbrier Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1566 Sweetbrier Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with Austin stone and brick! Features newly installed custom porcelain tile through out the entire house, open layout concept, with separate master floorplan, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch blinds, spacious den with gas log fireplace, water softener and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom. Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, built in microwave and refrigerator. Neighborhood has a community pool, park, playground and bike paths. Located near elementary school and 75 freeway. $75 administration fee due upon execution of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 Sweetbriar Drive have any available units?
1566 Sweetbriar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1566 Sweetbriar Drive have?
Some of 1566 Sweetbriar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1566 Sweetbriar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1566 Sweetbriar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 Sweetbriar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1566 Sweetbriar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1566 Sweetbriar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1566 Sweetbriar Drive offers parking.
Does 1566 Sweetbriar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 Sweetbriar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 Sweetbriar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1566 Sweetbriar Drive has a pool.
Does 1566 Sweetbriar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1566 Sweetbriar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 Sweetbriar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1566 Sweetbriar Drive has units with dishwashers.

