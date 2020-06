Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very unique 3 story condo in prime location in Alamo Heights close to shopping, downtown, riverwalk, The Pearl, and so much more! Property is located right on the corner of N. New Braunfels and Chichester Place. Kitchen has been remodeled with new appliances and Italian marble, large bedrooms and beautifully updated bathroom. Landlord pays all HOA fees, tenant only pays electricity. Alamo Heights schools and downtown location.