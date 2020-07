Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction walk in closets furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities new construction

Modern and stunning newly constructed home available in Alamo Heights! European-inspired interiors are composed of sleek, clean lines and modern finishes. Enjoy an open floor-plan, high ceilings, abundance of natural light from picturesque windows, solid wood floors, high-end appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closets. Close to Central Market, Incarnate Wood, the Zoo, Downtown SA & the Pearl. Unit is also available furnished for $3,800 per month.