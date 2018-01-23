901 Stewart Valley Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Beautiful 3 Bdrm / 2.5 Bth Smyrna Home Available Now! - Corner lot w/sidewalks in Smyrna's great Rosemont neighborhood.Spacious & comfortable living w/huge 2 car garage makes this the perfect choice.Convenient location minutes to shopping, restaurants & so much more!



Well equipped kitchen features tile backsplash, stainless appliances & large pantry.Tray ceiling & huge closet in master bedroom.Jack & Jill sinks, shower & tub in master bath.



Master bedroom & living room both have patio access-perfect for entertaining!



Ceiling fans & gorgeous fireplace (cosmetic only - not for use.) Ring doorbell at front door included. Home has stellar combination of carpet and hardwoods. W&D hookups.



Sorry, no pets allowed. Security deposit $1750.Call Brent Stoker for showing 615-957-8523.



(RLNE5851319)