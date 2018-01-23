All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

901 Stewart Valley Dr

901 Stewart Valley Drive · (615) 385-1414
Location

901 Stewart Valley Drive, Smyrna, TN 37167

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 901 Stewart Valley Dr · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2055 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bdrm / 2.5 Bth Smyrna Home Available Now! - Corner lot w/sidewalks in Smyrna's great Rosemont neighborhood.Spacious & comfortable living w/huge 2 car garage makes this the perfect choice.Convenient location minutes to shopping, restaurants & so much more!

Well equipped kitchen features tile backsplash, stainless appliances & large pantry.Tray ceiling & huge closet in master bedroom.Jack & Jill sinks, shower & tub in master bath.

Master bedroom & living room both have patio access-perfect for entertaining!

Ceiling fans & gorgeous fireplace (cosmetic only - not for use.) Ring doorbell at front door included. Home has stellar combination of carpet and hardwoods. W&D hookups.

Sorry, no pets allowed. Security deposit $1750.Call Brent Stoker for showing 615-957-8523.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 Stewart Valley Dr have any available units?
901 Stewart Valley Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 901 Stewart Valley Dr have?
Some of 901 Stewart Valley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 Stewart Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
901 Stewart Valley Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 Stewart Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 901 Stewart Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 901 Stewart Valley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 901 Stewart Valley Dr does offer parking.
Does 901 Stewart Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 Stewart Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 Stewart Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 901 Stewart Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 901 Stewart Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 901 Stewart Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 901 Stewart Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 Stewart Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 Stewart Valley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 Stewart Valley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
