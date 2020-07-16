All apartments in Rutherford County
Last updated April 12 2020 at 5:16 AM

3208 Dupree Lane

3208 Dupree Ln · (615) 627-5957
Location

3208 Dupree Ln, Rutherford County, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2118 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a decorative fireplace, a mster bedroom downstairs, breakfast bar, hardwood flooring, carpet, faux wood flooring, fenced in backyard with a 6’ wooden privacy fence and a covered patio. The kitchen includes all the major black appliances, granite and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 Dupree Lane have any available units?
3208 Dupree Lane has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3208 Dupree Lane have?
Some of 3208 Dupree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 Dupree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Dupree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Dupree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Dupree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Dupree Lane offer parking?
No, 3208 Dupree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Dupree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Dupree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Dupree Lane have a pool?
No, 3208 Dupree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Dupree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3208 Dupree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Dupree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Dupree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Dupree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Dupree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3208 Dupree Lane?
