Murfreesboro, TN
501 S Highland Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

501 S Highland Avenue

501 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

501 South Highland Avenue, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2BR/1BA one level home, huge fenced in yard, storage building included, washer/dryer included, $1,295/mo! - Large corner lot in the heart of Murfreesboro! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious rooms, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, 1 year old HVAC, Wonderful, large fenced-in backyard with stone patio and storage building included! Nice washer and dryer included!

Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent
*NO PETS
Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.
Nearby schools: Bradley Elementary, Whitworth-Buchanan Middle, Blackman High Schools (verify school zones)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 S Highland Avenue have any available units?
501 S Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murfreesboro, TN.
Is 501 S Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 S Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 S Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 S Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 501 S Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 501 S Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 501 S Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 S Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 S Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 501 S Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 501 S Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 S Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 S Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 S Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 S Highland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 S Highland Avenue has units with air conditioning.
