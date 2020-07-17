501 S Highland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

2BR/1BA one level home, huge fenced in yard, storage building included, washer/dryer included, $1,295/mo! - Large corner lot in the heart of Murfreesboro! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with spacious rooms, large kitchen with lots of cabinets, 1 year old HVAC, Wonderful, large fenced-in backyard with stone patio and storage building included! Nice washer and dryer included!



Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

*NO PETS

Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

Nearby schools: Bradley Elementary, Whitworth-Buchanan Middle, Blackman High Schools (verify school zones)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5875699)