Murfreesboro, TN
252 Shoshone Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

252 Shoshone Place

252 Shoshone Place · (615) 900-4067
Location

252 Shoshone Place, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 252 Shoshone Place · Avail. Jun 23

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
252 Shoshone Place Available 06/23/20 2BR/2.5BA end unit townhome south Murfreesboro, close to I-24! - Beautiful end unit 2BR/2.5 BA townhome off Indian Park Drive in S. Murfreesboro now available! ALL NEW gorgeous paint and flooring! The spacious eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets, matching black appliances and a bar that opens up to the living room. Two bedrooms upstairs each with their own private baths, making it a great home for two roommates to share! Private patio, ceiling fans, and lots of natural light. Lawncare, landscaping and garbage pickup are all included. Off S. Church St./Indian Park Drive in Murfreesboro, close to I-24.

This home will be available June 16! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing: 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: Income that is 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+ and good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

Nearby schools: Barfield Elementary, Christiana Middle School, Riverdale High School (verify school zones)

(RLNE5670577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Shoshone Place have any available units?
252 Shoshone Place has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 252 Shoshone Place have?
Some of 252 Shoshone Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Shoshone Place currently offering any rent specials?
252 Shoshone Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Shoshone Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 252 Shoshone Place is pet friendly.
Does 252 Shoshone Place offer parking?
No, 252 Shoshone Place does not offer parking.
Does 252 Shoshone Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Shoshone Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Shoshone Place have a pool?
No, 252 Shoshone Place does not have a pool.
Does 252 Shoshone Place have accessible units?
No, 252 Shoshone Place does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Shoshone Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Shoshone Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Shoshone Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Shoshone Place does not have units with air conditioning.
