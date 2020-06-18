Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

252 Shoshone Place Available 06/23/20 2BR/2.5BA end unit townhome south Murfreesboro, close to I-24! - Beautiful end unit 2BR/2.5 BA townhome off Indian Park Drive in S. Murfreesboro now available! ALL NEW gorgeous paint and flooring! The spacious eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets, matching black appliances and a bar that opens up to the living room. Two bedrooms upstairs each with their own private baths, making it a great home for two roommates to share! Private patio, ceiling fans, and lots of natural light. Lawncare, landscaping and garbage pickup are all included. Off S. Church St./Indian Park Drive in Murfreesboro, close to I-24.



This home will be available June 16!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: Income that is 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+ and good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.



Nearby schools: Barfield Elementary, Christiana Middle School, Riverdale High School (verify school zones)



