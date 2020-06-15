All apartments in Murfreesboro
126 Lancaster Gate Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

126 Lancaster Gate Place

126 Lancaster Gate Place · (615) 900-4067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

126 Lancaster Gate Place, Murfreesboro, TN 37128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 126 Lancaster Gate Place · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1678 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR/2.5BA fantastic Mboro townhome- garage, w/dryer! - Beautifully renovated, move-in ready townhome, loaded with upgrades & features! Master down, spacious rooms. Gorgeous kitchen with Kitchenaid & Samsung stainless appliances and stone backsplash. Porcelain tile in kitchen, dining, baths, utility. New carpet. New toilets, new high-end faucets, updated lighting. Private fenced in patio, 1 car attached garage, lawncare and landscaping included. Washer and dryer also included! Located off S. Church and Veterans Pkwy by Barfield Crescent Park.
To see a video tour, click here: https://youtu.be/sDSQwT7INeI

Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!

Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent
*NO PETS
Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.
Nearby schools: Cason Lane or Barfield Elementary, Christiana Middle, Riverdale High Schools (verify school zones)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4883504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Lancaster Gate Place have any available units?
126 Lancaster Gate Place has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Lancaster Gate Place have?
Some of 126 Lancaster Gate Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Lancaster Gate Place currently offering any rent specials?
126 Lancaster Gate Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Lancaster Gate Place pet-friendly?
No, 126 Lancaster Gate Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murfreesboro.
Does 126 Lancaster Gate Place offer parking?
Yes, 126 Lancaster Gate Place does offer parking.
Does 126 Lancaster Gate Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 Lancaster Gate Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Lancaster Gate Place have a pool?
No, 126 Lancaster Gate Place does not have a pool.
Does 126 Lancaster Gate Place have accessible units?
No, 126 Lancaster Gate Place does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Lancaster Gate Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Lancaster Gate Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Lancaster Gate Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Lancaster Gate Place does not have units with air conditioning.
