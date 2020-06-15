126 Lancaster Gate Place

Amenities

3BR/2.5BA fantastic Mboro townhome- garage, w/dryer! - Beautifully renovated, move-in ready townhome, loaded with upgrades & features! Master down, spacious rooms. Gorgeous kitchen with Kitchenaid & Samsung stainless appliances and stone backsplash. Porcelain tile in kitchen, dining, baths, utility. New carpet. New toilets, new high-end faucets, updated lighting. Private fenced in patio, 1 car attached garage, lawncare and landscaping included. Washer and dryer also included! Located off S. Church and Veterans Pkwy by Barfield Crescent Park.

To see a video tour, click here: https://youtu.be/sDSQwT7INeI



Available NOW! Call RPM Rental Solutions today for your personal showing at 615-900-4067!



Professionally managed by locally owned and operated RPM Rental Solutions, offering a tenant portal and easy online rent payments. View this home on our website at: https://www.rpmrentalsolutions.com/houses-rent

*NO PETS

Qualifications: Income 3x the rent; no evictions; credit 600+, good previous landlord references. Application fee: $50 per resident of the home who is 18 and over. No smoking inside premises. Renters insurance with personal liability coverage is required.

Nearby schools: Cason Lane or Barfield Elementary, Christiana Middle, Riverdale High Schools (verify school zones)



