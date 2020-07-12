/
university north
175 Apartments for rent in University North, Memphis, TN
Stratum on Highland
510 S Highland St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,049
364 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
378 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,236
289 sqft
The Stratum on Highland is the ultimate in University of Memphis apartments! At Stratum, you will have the comfort and lifestyle you deserve in a community that is built specifically with you in mind.
Results within 1 mile of University North
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,045
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
3624 Marion Ave.
3624 Marion Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
3 bed, 2 bath near the U of M (Hardwood floors and fresh paint) - This 3 bed, 2 bath house is situated on a corner near the U of M.
953 PARKHAVEN
953 Parkhaven Lane, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 953 PARKHAVEN in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
3664 Marion Avenue
3664 Marion Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$900
803 sqft
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath within walking distance of the University of Memphis and Highland Row. Hardwood floor throughout home and tons of natural light and washer/ dryer connections.
585 S. Greer Street # 503
585 South Greer Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1350 sqft
East Memphis Condo in Country Club Tower. 1BD/1.5BA. Stylish Features. Many upgrades! Small Pets are Welcome!! Move in ready!! - Beautiful East Memphis condo in Country Club Tower is available now! Porcelain tile floors and hardwood. 1,350 sq ft.
4272 Walnut Grove Rd.
4272 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
4480 sqft
Very Beautiful Home off Walnut Grove - Elegant stately southern home located in the heart of East Memphis in the highly sought after Pidgeon Estates subdivision.
65 N HIGHLAND
65 North Highland Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1125 sqft
Available Now! - This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in the Plaza Gardens Subdivision. Featuring hardwood floors, central heat & air, a fenced-in backyard, gated parking, tile in the kitchen, and recently upgraded appliances.
3799 Douglass
3799 Douglass Avenue, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
5 Bed, 3 Bath property near University of Memphis - Main house has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Fresh Paint, Light Fixtures, Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge, Washer & Dryer, Fenced in back Yard, Living room, Laundry room and breakfast area.
8 N Holmes St
8 North Holmes Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1968 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is full of charm and it could be yours! Come take a look at the features both inside and out including a brick exterior with plenty of off-street parking located in a great neighborhood near East High, a nice kitchen,
760 Goodman Street
760 Goodman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1496 sqft
Large Master Suite Upstairs: Spacious and naturally well-lit floor plan with large backyard. 3 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom House. Short walk to the University of Memphis. $1300.
3439 Pruett Court
3439 Pruett Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
WALK TO U of M - 2 BR 1.5 BA CONDO! - Totally Redecorated 2 BR 1.
956 Parkhaven Ln
956 Parkhaven Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1705 sqft
This property will be available for viewings soon. To Schedule a viewing call 901-472-3283
488 Ellsworth St
488 Ellsworth Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
911 sqft
Cozy 1/1 Duplex! Total area is 911 Sq Ft and was built in 1935. It comes with a fridge, dishwasher, hardwood floors, tiles, ceiling fans in all rooms and a clean bathroom. This is located near University of Memphis, Restaurants and Churches.
3700 DOUGLASS
3700 Douglass Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
This home is not ready for showings at this time. You will be able to view in late July, early August. Apply now, while the house is being renovated and updated. Always apply for your home with the help of one of our leasing specialists.
3697 CARRINGTON
3697 Carrington Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
5 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Glassed in Sunroom, Fenced Backyard. Recently Renovated!!! Move-in Ready for June 1st Move-in for Summer Semester. Near U of M, Walk, or Bike to Campus. Convenient to East Memphis, Midtown, Downtown and Medical Center.
3715 HUNTINGDON
3715 Huntingdon Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
This one will go fast!! Move-in Ready for June 1st, just in time for the Summer Semester!! Near U of M, Convenient to both East Memphis & Midtown, even Downtown & Medical Center. Perfect for 4 to 5 Roommates, or Large Family.
3590 Douglas
3590 Douglass Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedroom , 1 Bathroom near The UOM and Highland - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, Very close to University of Memphis!! Hardwood flooring, laundry room, Large fenced in back yard with porch, large front porch, fridge, microwave, stove and dishwasher.
496 S. Goodlett St
496 S Goodlett St, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
5000 sqft
Gorgeous custom built 5000 s.f. 5 bed, 4.5 bath home in Belle Meade and close to Memphis Botanic Garden. - Gorgeous custom built 5000 s.f. 5 bed, 4.5 bath home in Belle Meade and close to Memphis Botanic Garden.
605 Houston Street
605 Houston Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1646 sqft
605 Houston Street Available 08/31/20 Come See This Great Home - COMING SOON....You do not want to miss out on this great home. Three bedrooms one full bathroom. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer.
1018 McEvers Circle
1018 Mcevers Circle, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
984 sqft
1018 McEvers Circle Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath property near Park Ave - Nice 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, almost 1000 square feet property. Near Park Ave. Will be ready soon and will not last long once available! Qualifying is easy.
766 BUCK
766 Buck Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great little house near the University of Memphis. 3 beds, 1 bath, washer dryer hookups in house. Fenced in backyard. Available for move in August 23rd 2020.
Results within 5 miles of University North
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$946
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
The Roxbury
1300 Lynnfield Rd, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,009
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1092 sqft
Near I-240, I-40 and I-55 in the Ridgeway School District. Apartments include a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a pool, trash valet service, carports and alarms. Pet-friendly.