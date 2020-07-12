/
fox meadows
136 Apartments for rent in Fox Meadows, Memphis, TN
Crossings at Fox Meadows
2894 Putting Green Cv, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$750
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1200 sqft
Stop by Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for an inviting one, two, or three bedroom apartment or townhome, Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments has what you're looking for! Every
2809 Clarke Road
2809 Clarke Road, Memphis, TN
Studio
$895
820 sqft
*****Office Space For Lease***** $895 per month. ******* 2 months free with a 2 year lease******** Newly Renovated and Ready to Move In! Please call 901-602-3996. **** Office Space for Lease **** We have Office Space for Lease ***$895 per month.
2797 Sonora
2797 Sonora Drive, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
This property will be available for viewings soon. To Schedule a viewing call 901-472-3283
2962 S MENDENHALL
2962 South Mendenhall Road, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
5 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Move-in Ready!!! Perfect for up to 5 Roommates, or a Large Family, Newly Renovated. 5th Bedroom can be used as 2nd Den. Beautiful Ceramic Tile Floors and Hardwood Floors, No Carpet. 2 Car Attached Carport.
3379 Foxgate
3379 Foxgate Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1657 sqft
Coming Soon!!! Apply Today!! - This home includes 1,657 sq ft of living space! The interior features 3 bedrooms/2 baths, eat-in kitchen, den area, living room with fireplace. The exterior includes 2-car garage and fenced back yard.
5601 Bayshore Dr (Fox Meadows)
5601 Bayshore Drive, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1582 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
3566 Fox Meadows Rd
3566 Fox Meadows Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1106 sqft
3566 Fox Meadows Rd. - Completely renovated Duplex + Great Location + Must See + Lawn service included. - This cozy 2 bedrooms 1.5 bath duplex located in Memphis is now available for rent. Located near shopping centers and restaurants.
Cedar Run Apartment Homes
5958 E Point Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1100 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! The completely renovated Cedar Run Apartments offers inviting one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for you to call home.
The Residence at Village Green
3450 Fescue Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$640
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1370 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Residence at Village Green in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hickory Grove
6277 Lake Arbor Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$540
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1302 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and washer/dryer connections. Gated community has two outdoor pools, fitness center, sand volleyball court and movie theater.
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
3094 Dewitt Cove
3094 Dewitt Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$945
1576 sqft
3094 Dewitt Cove Available 07/17/20 Coming Soon!!! - Interior *3 bedrooms/1.5 baths *Eat Kitchen *Living room *Den area *Central Heating/ Air Exterior * Carport * Gated backyard Please visit our website at www. Pragerpm.
5001 Harrington Ave
5001 Harrington Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1539 sqft
This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.
3191 GINA
3191 Gina Drive, Memphis, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
Home with Guest House, includes; 5 Bedrooms, (3 Bedrooms are Master Bedroom Suites!!!), 4 Bathrooms, 3 Dens, 2 Kitchens, 2 Parking Courts!!! Perfect for Large Families, or Roommates. Move-in Ready.
5545 Apple Blossom Dr
5545 Apple Blossom Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
622 sqft
A lovely 2 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms. This was built in 1972 with a total area of 622 Sq Ft. The property comes with a fenced backyard, new interior wall paint, carpet flooring, central air, clean kitchen and bathroom.
5696 Shagbark
5696 Shagbark Court, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$750
1463 sqft
This is a 4bedroom 2 bath located in the East Memphis area.
1745 Lanier Lane
1745 Lanier Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1314 sqft
Step into this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home in Memphis! Located at 1745 Lanier Lane, this single-family home is across the street from the desirable Overton High School.
3382 Castleman St.
3382 Castleman Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1391 sqft
Very Nice Newly Rehabbed Home in Parkway Village - This is a very spacious three bedroom two full bathroom home that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice open living room which does have a fireplace and separate dining room.
5890 Macinness Drive
5890 Macinness Drive, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2395 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,208
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$946
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,043
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
The Preserve at Southwind
7991 Capilano Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$872
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1388 sqft
Welcome to Preserve at Southwind located in the desirable Germantown/Collierville area of Memphis, TN.
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,300
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.