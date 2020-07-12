/
/
/
concerned citizens network system inc
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
133 Apartments for rent in Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc, Memphis, TN
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
788 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1870 S ORLEANS
1870 South Orleans Street, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1870 S ORLEANS in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
145 E Davant Ave (South)
145 East Davant Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$705
928 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
8 East McKellar Avenue
8 East Mckellar Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
795 sqft
East McKellar Avenue, 38109 - Coming Soon! This Single-family duplex is a 2 bed/ 1 bath home with heating unit located in the South Memphis area. Nearby schools include Alton Elementary, Riverview Middle, and Carver High School.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
979 Dr Hollis F Price St
979 Dr Hollis F Price Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1775 sqft
Welcome to your New home! In the Historic LeMoyne-Owen College/Midtown/Downtown area of Memphis. You will love this spacious 2-level, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with extra storage inside and outside the home. There is also an attached 2 car carport.
Results within 5 miles of Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1155 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Metro 67
67 Madison Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,096
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1329 sqft
Boasting either river or city views, the pet-friendly apartment community features bamboo flooring, a gym, subway tile backsplashes, and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown Memphis, with easy access to I-40.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$813
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,134
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1293 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1079 sqft
Luxury apartment homes next to Mississippi Greenbelt Park. On a peninsula between Mississippi and Wolf Rivers. Fireplace, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community has putting green and racquetball court. Bike storage available.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,129
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
Spacious homes with gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, spacious closets, and stainless steel appliances. This pet-friendly community features a fitness center and covered parking. Located just five minutes from downtown Memphis.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Gayoso House
130 S Front St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$975
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
874 sqft
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
19 Units Available
Chisca on Main
272 S Main St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,000
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1107 sqft
The Chisca was the hotel of choice for railroad travelers, mule dealers, and entertainers who prized its prime location.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:50pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Fielder Square
70 S 4th St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,131
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$974
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1132 sqft
Discover the good life at Fielder Square. This stunning community offers a variety of unique floor plans boasting full of beautifully designed architecture, curved walls, hardwood style flooring and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Melrose Midtown
775 Melrose St, Memphis, TN
Studio
$949
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Melrose Midtown in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
55 Units Available
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN
Studio
$1,185
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1127 sqft
Welcome home to The Rise, where ease of living meets crafted style. Brand New luxury apartments. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of downtown Memphis, connect at Memphis’ exclusive community catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,458
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Bristol on Union
205 Pasadena Pl, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1442 sqft
Minutes from I-240. Recently renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and lots of storage. Lots of amenities, including a community garden, guest suites, coffee bar and pool. Pet-friendly with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,335
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
38 Units Available
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1027 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1163 sqft
Enjoy dining, entertainment, exercise, work, and even education all only a walk or a trolley ride away from your apartment.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
24 Units Available
Grand Island Apartment Homes
300 Island Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1385 sqft
The Lifestyle Youve Been Looking For. DOWNTOWN LIVING AT ITS FINEST. The newest luxury apartments located on beautiful Mud Island in downtown Memphi