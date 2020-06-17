All apartments in Memphis
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:45 AM

6824 Meadow Chase Lane

6824 Meadow Chase Lane · (901) 444-3735
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6824 Meadow Chase Lane, Memphis, TN 38115
Hickory Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available for Rental Only- $975- Security Deposit & $975- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing-

This charming townhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, spacious living room with a fireplace, large eat in kitchen with separate breakfast bar, laundry room, and fenced backyard with patio area for entertainment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 Meadow Chase Lane have any available units?
6824 Meadow Chase Lane has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6824 Meadow Chase Lane have?
Some of 6824 Meadow Chase Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 Meadow Chase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6824 Meadow Chase Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 Meadow Chase Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 Meadow Chase Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6824 Meadow Chase Lane offer parking?
No, 6824 Meadow Chase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6824 Meadow Chase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 Meadow Chase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 Meadow Chase Lane have a pool?
No, 6824 Meadow Chase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6824 Meadow Chase Lane have accessible units?
No, 6824 Meadow Chase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 Meadow Chase Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6824 Meadow Chase Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
