674 Marina Cottage Dr

674 Marina Cottage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

674 Marina Cottage Drive, Memphis, TN 38103
Mud Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Harbor Town Living - New Availability - Don't Miss This Rare Vacancy! Best spot in Harbor Town w/views of the harbor, pyramid and downtown!!

The owner's have upgraded and made this magazine worthy!! Living area w/ Fire Place, SCREENED PORCH, built ins, chef's kitchen w/ upgrades, hardwood floors and so much natural light.

Master suite with new custom built-ins, its OWN SCREENED PORCH, custom master closet , sitting area off master with built ins, office desk nook.

Bedroom Information
Master Bedroom Dimensions: 16 x 14
Master Bedroom Description: Level 2, Walk-In Closet, Full Bathroom, Smooth Tall Ceilings, Hardwood Floor

Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 12 x 12
Bedroom 2 Description: Level 2, Walk-In Closet, Private Full Bathroom, Smooth Ceilings, Hardwood Floor

Interior Features
# of Rooms: 6
# of Stories: 2

1st Story Floor Plan: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 1/2 Bathroom, 2 Pantry's, Screened Porch
2nd Story Floor Plan: Master Bedroom, Master Bath, Screened Porch, 2nd Bedroom, Full Bath, Office, Bonus Room, Laundry
Range/Oven, Gas Cooking, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Cable (Wired)
Floors/Ceilings: Hardwood Throughout, Tile, 9+ Ft. Ceiling
Fireplace: In Den/Great Room, Gas Starter, Gas Logs

Room Information
Living Room Dimensions: 18 x 14
Dining Room Dimensions: 14 x 12
Kitchen Dimensions: 12x12
Living/Dining/Kitchen: Living Room/Dining Room Combination, Updated/Renovated Kitchen, Eat-In Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Island In Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connections
Office Description: Level 2
Den/Great Room Dimensions: 0x0
Play/Bonus Room Dimension: 13 x 12
Other Rooms: Laundry Closet, Entry Hall, Loft/Balcony, Attic, Storage Room
Additional Bedroom/Bathroom Info: All Bedrooms Up, Renovated Bathroom, Double Vanity Bathroom , Half Bathroom Down
# of Covered Parking Spaces: 1
Parking/Storage: Storage Room(s), Front-Load
Attached/Detached Parking: Attached
Pool Description: None
Miscellaneous Exterior: Auto Lawn Sprinkler
Exterior/Windows: Wood/Composition, Aluminum/Steel Siding, Double Pane Window(s)
Has Neighborhood Association
Heating: Central
Cooling: Central

(RLNE5891133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

