674 Marina Cottage Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Harbor Town Living - New Availability - Don't Miss This Rare Vacancy! Best spot in Harbor Town w/views of the harbor, pyramid and downtown!!



The owner's have upgraded and made this magazine worthy!! Living area w/ Fire Place, SCREENED PORCH, built ins, chef's kitchen w/ upgrades, hardwood floors and so much natural light.



Master suite with new custom built-ins, its OWN SCREENED PORCH, custom master closet , sitting area off master with built ins, office desk nook.



Bedroom Information

Master Bedroom Dimensions: 16 x 14

Master Bedroom Description: Level 2, Walk-In Closet, Full Bathroom, Smooth Tall Ceilings, Hardwood Floor



Bedroom 2 Dimensions: 12 x 12

Bedroom 2 Description: Level 2, Walk-In Closet, Private Full Bathroom, Smooth Ceilings, Hardwood Floor



Interior Features

# of Rooms: 6

# of Stories: 2



1st Story Floor Plan: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, 1/2 Bathroom, 2 Pantry's, Screened Porch

2nd Story Floor Plan: Master Bedroom, Master Bath, Screened Porch, 2nd Bedroom, Full Bath, Office, Bonus Room, Laundry

Range/Oven, Gas Cooking, Disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Cable (Wired)

Floors/Ceilings: Hardwood Throughout, Tile, 9+ Ft. Ceiling

Fireplace: In Den/Great Room, Gas Starter, Gas Logs



Room Information

Living Room Dimensions: 18 x 14

Dining Room Dimensions: 14 x 12

Kitchen Dimensions: 12x12

Living/Dining/Kitchen: Living Room/Dining Room Combination, Updated/Renovated Kitchen, Eat-In Kitchen, Breakfast Bar, Island In Kitchen, Washer/Dryer Connections

Office Description: Level 2

Den/Great Room Dimensions: 0x0

Play/Bonus Room Dimension: 13 x 12

Other Rooms: Laundry Closet, Entry Hall, Loft/Balcony, Attic, Storage Room

Additional Bedroom/Bathroom Info: All Bedrooms Up, Renovated Bathroom, Double Vanity Bathroom , Half Bathroom Down

# of Covered Parking Spaces: 1

Parking/Storage: Storage Room(s), Front-Load

Attached/Detached Parking: Attached

Pool Description: None

Miscellaneous Exterior: Auto Lawn Sprinkler

Exterior/Windows: Wood/Composition, Aluminum/Steel Siding, Double Pane Window(s)

Has Neighborhood Association

Heating: Central

Cooling: Central



