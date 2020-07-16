Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 4231 Fredericks Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
4231 Fredericks Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4231 Fredericks Avenue
4231 Fredericks Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4231 Fredericks Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Cute three bedroom home with one bath located in East Memphis Neighborhood. Large fenced in back yard. Call today to see this home before it is gone!
Pet Fee of $300
Deposit is $850
Application Fee is $35 per a person
Apply: https://rmrmemphis.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
SF 928
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have any available units?
4231 Fredericks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Memphis, TN
.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Memphis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have?
Some of 4231 Fredericks Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4231 Fredericks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Fredericks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Fredericks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Fredericks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue offer parking?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have a pool?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Fredericks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln
Memphis, TN 38103
The Tennessee Brewery
495 Tennessee Street
Memphis, TN 63106
266 Lofts
266 South Front Street
Memphis, TN 38103
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive
Memphis, TN 38128
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road
Memphis, TN 38016
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
Harbor Island Apartments and Townhomes
444 Island Dr
Memphis, TN 38103
Similar Pages
Memphis 1 Bedrooms
Memphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly Apartments
Memphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Germantown, TN
Jonesboro, AR
Bartlett, TN
Collierville, TN
Oxford, MS
Olive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MS
Arlington, TN
Brownsville, TN
Ripley, TN
Southaven, MS
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Hill
Springhill Community Civic Club
Parkway Village
The Core
Countrywood
Mud Island
Fox Meadows
Richwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Baptist Memorial College of Health Sciences
The University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers University
University of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College