4231 Fredericks Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cute three bedroom home with one bath located in East Memphis Neighborhood. Large fenced in back yard. Call today to see this home before it is gone!



Pet Fee of $300

Deposit is $850

Application Fee is $35 per a person



Apply: https://rmrmemphis.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

SF 928