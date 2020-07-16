All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:10 PM

4231 Fredericks Avenue

4231 Fredericks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Fredericks Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Cute three bedroom home with one bath located in East Memphis Neighborhood. Large fenced in back yard. Call today to see this home before it is gone!

Pet Fee of $300
Deposit is $850
Application Fee is $35 per a person

Apply: https://rmrmemphis.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
SF 928

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have any available units?
4231 Fredericks Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have?
Some of 4231 Fredericks Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 Fredericks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Fredericks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Fredericks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Fredericks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue offer parking?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have a pool?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4231 Fredericks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Fredericks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 Fredericks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
