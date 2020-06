Amenities

Check out this stunning 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath home. Located in 38134, this home features plenty of living space! Including a newly updated kitchen, large family room, hardwood floors, cute bath and a HUGE backyard! Call to book a tour of your new home today!!! Call us today at (901) 334-1919 to schedule an appointment and visit our website at www.premierpropertymemphis.com.