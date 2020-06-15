All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 3697 CARRINGTON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
3697 CARRINGTON
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

3697 CARRINGTON

3697 Carrington Road · (901) 221-4041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3697 Carrington Road, Memphis, TN 38111
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Glassed in Sunroom, Fenced Backyard. Recently Renovated!!! Move-in Ready for June 1st Move-in for Summer Semester. Near U of M, Walk, or Bike to Campus. Convenient to East Memphis, Midtown, Downtown and Medical Center. Perfect for 4 Roommates, or Large Family. Gorgeous Hardwood and Ceramic Tile Floors throughout Home. Appliances include; Stove / Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer. Not Set-up for Section 8. Call Whit Pulliam for Showing by Appointment only, No Lock Box.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3697 CARRINGTON have any available units?
3697 CARRINGTON has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3697 CARRINGTON have?
Some of 3697 CARRINGTON's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3697 CARRINGTON currently offering any rent specials?
3697 CARRINGTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3697 CARRINGTON pet-friendly?
No, 3697 CARRINGTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3697 CARRINGTON offer parking?
No, 3697 CARRINGTON does not offer parking.
Does 3697 CARRINGTON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3697 CARRINGTON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3697 CARRINGTON have a pool?
No, 3697 CARRINGTON does not have a pool.
Does 3697 CARRINGTON have accessible units?
No, 3697 CARRINGTON does not have accessible units.
Does 3697 CARRINGTON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3697 CARRINGTON has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3697 CARRINGTON?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr
Memphis, TN 38018
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir
Memphis, TN 38120
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq
Memphis, TN 38116
Riverset Apartments
100 Riverset Ln
Memphis, TN 38103
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road
Memphis, TN 38016
The Rise
420 Monroe Avenue
Memphis, TN 38103
Adler Apartments
267 S Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Preserve at Forest Creek
9230 Thornbury Blvd
Memphis, TN 38125

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity