3697 CARRINGTON

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated range oven refrigerator

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Glassed in Sunroom, Fenced Backyard. Recently Renovated!!! Move-in Ready for June 1st Move-in for Summer Semester. Near U of M, Walk, or Bike to Campus. Convenient to East Memphis, Midtown, Downtown and Medical Center. Perfect for 4 Roommates, or Large Family. Gorgeous Hardwood and Ceramic Tile Floors throughout Home. Appliances include; Stove / Oven, Fridge, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer. Not Set-up for Section 8. Call Whit Pulliam for Showing by Appointment only, No Lock Box.