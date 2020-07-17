3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

MEMPHIS: Large 3/1.5 with garage and fenced in yard! - This amazing property has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It comes with central heat and air, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard. Interior is part hardwood, part clean carpet. The kitchen has newer countertops and a dishwasher. Located on a quiet street in a fantastic neighborhood. Nearby schools include: Brownsville Rd Elementary School, Craigmont Middle, Craigmont High. Call (901) 842-9167 or visit www.ARPS.com today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3151683)