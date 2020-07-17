All apartments in Memphis
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis

3592 Lynchburg Street · (858) 430-8436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3592 Lynchburg Street, Memphis, TN 38135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis · Avail. now

$925

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MEMPHIS: Large 3/1.5 with garage and fenced in yard! - This amazing property has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It comes with central heat and air, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard. Interior is part hardwood, part clean carpet. The kitchen has newer countertops and a dishwasher. Located on a quiet street in a fantastic neighborhood. Nearby schools include: Brownsville Rd Elementary School, Craigmont Middle, Craigmont High. Call (901) 842-9167 or visit www.ARPS.com today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3151683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis have any available units?
3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis have?
Some of 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis currently offering any rent specials?
3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis pet-friendly?
No, 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis offer parking?
Yes, 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis offers parking.
Does 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis have a pool?
No, 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis does not have a pool.
Does 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis have accessible units?
No, 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis does not have accessible units.
Does 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis has units with dishwashers.
