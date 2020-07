Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

WALK TO U of M - 2 BR 1.5 BA CONDO! - Totally Redecorated 2 BR 1.5 Bath Townhouse!

New Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave!

New Ceramic Tile Flooring Downstairs

New Carpet Upstairs

Large Closets in BR's

Eat In Kitchen with Island



Laundry Facility On-Site!

Private Patio with new Fencing!

Walk to U of M!



1 yr lease

$45 app fee

$500 Security Deposit

$800 per month Rent



Qualifications;

Must prove income of 3 times the monthly rent.

We also check Credit Report, Background and Rental History.



TEXT Eddy at 901-574-9400 for showing!



THIS WONT LAST LONG!!!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4409119)