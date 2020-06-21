2169 Kansas St.

Amenities

recently renovated pool ceiling fan some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Small and cozy apartment near downtown - Property Id: 295328



This newly remodeled one bedroom apartment comes with name brand appliances, ceiling fans, and tub and shower combination. Customs blinds cover all insulated windows. Located near Southgate Shopping Center, public transportation, schools and neighborhood park and pool are within walking distance. Greater place as a starter apartment or home if you are already established. All applicants will be considered.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295328

Property Id 295328



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5838046)