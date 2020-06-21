All apartments in Memphis
2169 Kansas St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2169 Kansas St.

2169 Kansas Street · (662) 612-0480
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2169 Kansas Street, Memphis, TN 38109
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $450 · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Small and cozy apartment near downtown - Property Id: 295328

This newly remodeled one bedroom apartment comes with name brand appliances, ceiling fans, and tub and shower combination. Customs blinds cover all insulated windows. Located near Southgate Shopping Center, public transportation, schools and neighborhood park and pool are within walking distance. Greater place as a starter apartment or home if you are already established. All applicants will be considered.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295328
Property Id 295328

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 Kansas St. have any available units?
2169 Kansas St. has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2169 Kansas St. have?
Some of 2169 Kansas St.'s amenities include recently renovated, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 Kansas St. currently offering any rent specials?
2169 Kansas St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 Kansas St. pet-friendly?
No, 2169 Kansas St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 2169 Kansas St. offer parking?
No, 2169 Kansas St. does not offer parking.
Does 2169 Kansas St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 Kansas St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 Kansas St. have a pool?
Yes, 2169 Kansas St. has a pool.
Does 2169 Kansas St. have accessible units?
No, 2169 Kansas St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 Kansas St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 Kansas St. does not have units with dishwashers.
