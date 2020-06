Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

#10 (3rd floor apartment) AVAILABLE 09/09 at The McAlpin in midtown. This beautifully renovated apartment home features new energy efficient windows, central heat/air, all kitchen appliances and hardwood flooring throughout the space. Pet friendly! Laundry available on each floor. Off street parking. Laundry on each floor for resident use.