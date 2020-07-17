1560 Kirby Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available immediately!! 2br/2.5ba town home available July 3rd! Great location! Pets are not allowed. - Showings may begin July 3rd. Call to book your showing @ 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Conveniently located right off Quail Hollow on Kirby Pkwy, minutes away from grocery stores, shopping and much more. Upstairs you will find 2 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs you will find a half bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. Town home offers a 2 car garage and fenced patio area. Pets are not allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5881420)