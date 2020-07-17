All apartments in Memphis
1560 Kirby Parkway
1560 Kirby Parkway

1560 Kirby Parkway · (901) 758-5678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1560 Kirby Parkway, Memphis, TN 38120

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1560 Kirby Parkway · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1454 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available immediately!! 2br/2.5ba town home available July 3rd! Great location! Pets are not allowed. - Showings may begin July 3rd. Call to book your showing @ 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Conveniently located right off Quail Hollow on Kirby Pkwy, minutes away from grocery stores, shopping and much more. Upstairs you will find 2 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Downstairs you will find a half bathroom, living room, dining room and kitchen with a breakfast bar. Town home offers a 2 car garage and fenced patio area. Pets are not allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Kirby Parkway have any available units?
1560 Kirby Parkway has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 1560 Kirby Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Kirby Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Kirby Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1560 Kirby Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1560 Kirby Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1560 Kirby Parkway offers parking.
Does 1560 Kirby Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 Kirby Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Kirby Parkway have a pool?
No, 1560 Kirby Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1560 Kirby Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1560 Kirby Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Kirby Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 Kirby Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1560 Kirby Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1560 Kirby Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
