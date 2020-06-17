All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

1173 Vance Ave

1173 Vance Avenue · (901) 310-3609
Location

1173 Vance Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104
New Pathways

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Gorgeously rehabbed upstairs one bedroom unit in vibrant Midtown! Hardwood floors, spanish tiled bathroom, ceiling fans, lots of closet space! Windows on three sides of the unit- there is so much light in this apartment! Door off of kitchen leads to semi private deck area.
Also available furnished, rent increases $100.
Recently renovated five-plex just off Peabody with private yard. Walking distance to the medical district, restaurants, and nightlife! Neighborhood gets safest rating from Trulia's crime map. .2 miles from Methodist University Hospital. 1.5 miles to Beale St. Building features onsite laundry and front and rear security lights.

Ask about our rent discounts for 2 and 3 year lease terms.

To see other properties we have available right now, go to: https://jkmanagement1.managebuilding.com

Every resident must complete application
Gross income must be 3x rent
No smoking (of anything)
No evictions
No Felonies within 10 years
Stable job history for 6 months
Application fee $20
We will be doing a credit, criminal and eviction history background check for each application.

Student students nurse nurses medical doctor home safe secure comfortable JK101

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1173 Vance Ave have any available units?
1173 Vance Ave has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1173 Vance Ave have?
Some of 1173 Vance Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1173 Vance Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1173 Vance Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1173 Vance Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1173 Vance Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1173 Vance Ave offer parking?
No, 1173 Vance Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1173 Vance Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1173 Vance Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1173 Vance Ave have a pool?
No, 1173 Vance Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1173 Vance Ave have accessible units?
No, 1173 Vance Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1173 Vance Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1173 Vance Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
