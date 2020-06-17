1173 Vance Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated ceiling fan furnished

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeously rehabbed upstairs one bedroom unit in vibrant Midtown! Hardwood floors, spanish tiled bathroom, ceiling fans, lots of closet space! Windows on three sides of the unit- there is so much light in this apartment! Door off of kitchen leads to semi private deck area.

Also available furnished, rent increases $100.

Recently renovated five-plex just off Peabody with private yard. Walking distance to the medical district, restaurants, and nightlife! Neighborhood gets safest rating from Trulia's crime map. .2 miles from Methodist University Hospital. 1.5 miles to Beale St. Building features onsite laundry and front and rear security lights.



Ask about our rent discounts for 2 and 3 year lease terms.



To see other properties we have available right now, go to: https://jkmanagement1.managebuilding.com



Every resident must complete application

Gross income must be 3x rent

No smoking (of anything)

No evictions

No Felonies within 10 years

Stable job history for 6 months

Application fee $20

We will be doing a credit, criminal and eviction history background check for each application.



Student students nurse nurses medical doctor home safe secure comfortable JK101