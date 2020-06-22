Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
404 Experiment Ln
404 Experiment Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
404 Experiment Ln, Columbia, TN 38401
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This one is a beauty. Newly renovated, one level, all brick home. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 404 Experiment Ln have any available units?
404 Experiment Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbia, TN
.
What amenities does 404 Experiment Ln have?
Some of 404 Experiment Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 404 Experiment Ln currently offering any rent specials?
404 Experiment Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Experiment Ln pet-friendly?
No, 404 Experiment Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 404 Experiment Ln offer parking?
No, 404 Experiment Ln does not offer parking.
Does 404 Experiment Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Experiment Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Experiment Ln have a pool?
No, 404 Experiment Ln does not have a pool.
Does 404 Experiment Ln have accessible units?
No, 404 Experiment Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Experiment Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Experiment Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Experiment Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Experiment Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
